SEPTEMBER 30, 1914 - JULY 19, 2019 Louise Mitchell Parker, 104 1/2 , passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Rockingham County Hospice Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Louise was born in Rockingham County to the late Daniel Edward Mitchell and Ada Smith Mitchell. She was a graduate of Reidsville High School and their school of music and then graduated from Durham Conservatory of Music. She taught piano for many years with the Reidsville School System and privately. She was a longtime member of Main Street United Methodist Church where she played the piano and organ, served on numerous committees, taught Sunday School and was honored by having a Sunday School class named after her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Parker, Jr., and four sisters, Helen, Lib, Ada Lee and Tymesia. She is survived by her children, Elinda Turpin and George Harrison Parker, III "Geepy," grandchildren, Tracy, Parker, Ivy and Lynn; 6 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 338, Reidsville, NC 27323. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
