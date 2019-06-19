GREENSBORO Dr. Herman Richard "Dick" Parker, 78, was a larger-than-life force who immersed himself and everyone around him into a smorgasbord of eccentric and passionate interests and activities. His mood-lifting wit and empathy made everyone around him feel they were part of a family for whom no length was unreasonable to go in lending a helping hand. This created life-long friendships. He aspired to be a curmudgeon but wasn't quite tough enough. One of his favorite quotes from the author Robert A. Heinlein was: "Love is the condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." Dick was born in Greensboro, NC, to Dr. Herman Richard Parker, Sr. and Mary Towe Parker. He attended Curry Demonstration School before receiving his bachelor's and M.D. degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill. He completed his medical internship in family practice at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, NY, and his internal medicine residency at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, VA. In 1971, he assumed his father's medical practice in Greensboro and established Parkway Internal Medicine. He was on staff at Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals, as well as many extended care facilities. He practiced medicine until his retirement in 2000. He held lifetime memberships in the Greater Greensboro Medical Society, the American College of Physicians, North Carolina Medical Society, and ASIM. He also held memberships in Gate City Lodge 0694 of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Shriners International, National Railroad Historic Society, Titanic Historical Society, and the Barbershop Harmony Society. Music was the core of his being. He was a passionate 32-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and sang lead with the Greensboro Tarheel Chorus, the Winston-Salem Chorus, and many quartets. Other interests included: collecting Lionel trains, steam locomotives, World War II and American history, growing tomatoes, classic movies, jazz, maintaining classic automobiles, fiction writing, UNC sports, Panthers football, British authors, and Linux computer programming. While working more than full time, he found time to earn technical certificates in auto mechanics and landscaping from GTCC. He loved dogs, especially Bouvier des Flandres (his 'Boos'), family, fried chicken, Vargas pin-up girls, Freddy the Pig books, and all things Christmas. Dick is survived by his greatest love and wife, Brenda; his children: Herman Richard Parker III of High Point, Dr. Robert Parker (Rita) of Athens, GA, Cheryl W. Parker of Summerfield; grandchildren: Sydney (Kris) of Monroe, Synclair (Lomonzo) of Madison, Adryanne of Sandy Ridge, Phillip Jr. of Pinehurst, Andrew of Summerfield, and Shelby of Madison; great-granddaughters: Keira and Lynn of Monroe, and Corrine of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Phillip Sr., and his daughter, Kathryn. The family would like to thank the many dedicated medical professionals and caregivers who helped to extend his earthly time with his family and the things he loved to do. Your kindnesses will not be forgotten. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a musical celebration of his life beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407. A Masonic service will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to Harmony Foundation International: 110 7th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37203, or to the Shriner Hospitals for Children, c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
