GREENSBORO James "Jim" Lester Parker, Jr., 77, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Beacon Place. He was born February 16, 1942, in Greensboro, the son of James Lester Parker, Sr. and Viola Whitt Parker. A lifetime resident of Greensboro, Jim graduated from Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley). He served as a firefighter for the City of Greensboro for 35 years, retiring in August of 1997 as battalion chief. He was a member of the IAFF. He received his associate's degree in fire science at GTCC and later served on the advisory board with the Fire Science Dept. at GTCC and was a retired member of the NCAFC. Jim also worked with Sears in Greensboro for 32 years. Jim was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Matthew Shannon Parker. Jim is survived by his wife, Faye Osborne Parker of the home; two sons, James Michael Parker and wife Susan of High Point, Robert Marc Parker and wife April of Greensboro; one brother, Danny Robert Parker and wife Joan of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Brittany Parker White and husband Matt and Roman D. Parker; and one great-granddaughter, Clara White. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Pastor Daryl Lewis. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2 p.m. until service time. Memorials are requested to be made in Jim's memory to the Victory Junction Gang Camp, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.