EDEN Barbara Ann Robertson Parham, 85, died Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, February 29 at Monument of Faith Ministries. Burial will be in Ridgeview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.

