Raymond Luther "Ray" Pardue, Jr., 77 of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away on May 1, 2020. Mr. Pardue was born on October 22, 1942, in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Raymond Luther Pardue, Sr. and Eva Roberta Osborne Pardue. Ray served in the United States Coast Guard. While living in Greensboro with his young family, Ray was affectionately known as "Papa Ray" by many. For 32 years, Ray lived with his wife Callie Pardue in Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina. He was a professional square dance caller and traveled often to dances across the country. Ray was a dedicated and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In December 2008, Ray suffered a massive stroke, which greatly limited his physical capabilities; however, his friendly, loving, and gregarious persona continued to shine when he interacted with family and community members. His wife Callie cared for him at home and ensured that his life remained as rich as possible. Mr. Pardue's survivors include wife Carolyn "Callie" Pardue; four children, Corey Alan Pardue and wife Ni Chim, Tia Pardue Schultz and husband Derrick, Jody Sawyer and wife Leilana, Amy Kathleen McCracken and husband Robert; six grandchildren, Ariel Sawyer, Chase Pardue and wife Rose, Kyra Schultz, Ethan McCracken, Graham Schultz, and Callie McCracken; many wonderful first cousins and extended family members. The family will have visitation Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home. Due to Covid -19 restrictions we are requesting that those that are available to come to the earlier visitation to please do, and those that have to work to please come to the later visitation. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. The graveside service will be broadcast via Facebook Live from the funeral home's Facebook page. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
