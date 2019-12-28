MARCH 15, 1951 - DECEMBER 25, 2019 Rodger Dale Page, Sr., 68, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. The funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 at Stokesdale Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A native of Guilford County, Rodger was born on March 15, 1951, the son of William Jack Page and Virginia Harris Page. He was a member of Stokesdale Baptist Church and was a retired lineman with Duke Energy. In his spare time he enjoyed working on cars, golfing and browsing flea markets. Rodger also served honorably in the US Navy. Surviving are his wife Denise J. Page of the home; mother Virginia H. Page of Summerfield; sons Rodger "Dale" Page, Jr. and his wife, Jackie, of Winston-Salem and Daryl Page and his wife, Alana, of Poquoson, VA; stepdaughters Ashley Parker of High Point and Krissy Brooks and her husband, Brandon, of Madison; siblings Nancy Wilmoth of South Boston, VA, William Page of Sarasota, FL, Ellen Hutchins of Summerfield, and Norma Logan and her husband, Sammie, of Stokesdale; mother-in-law Elizabeth Sanders of Madison; grandchildren Jessica Smith, Meadow Page, Jonathan Parker, Nicole Parker, Dakota Parrish (Amber) and Hayden Parrish; and a great-granddaughter Sienna Parrish. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a family member to assist with expenses. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Page family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale 8320 US Highway 158
