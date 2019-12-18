APRIL 1, 1936 - DECEMBER 16, 2019 Ruth Soyars Frye Page, 83, passed away peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019 at Carolina Pines at Greensboro. Ruth was born in Ruffin, NC on April 1, 1936 to the late Lawrence Napoleon Soyars and Ida Kimbro Soyars. In addition to her parents, her first husband William Frye in 2007; a brother, Cecil Soyars; three sisters, Velma Saunders, Margaret Sams, Mae Stewart and a great-grandchild, William Wilson, also preceded her in death. Ruth was a devoted wife, a loving mother and a doting grandmother. She was a stay-at-home mother until her last child started school, and then she began her career in banking. She worked 20 years with North Carolina National Bank. In her time away from work, she enjoyed flower gardening, walking and ACC basketball. Her love for basketball begun when she was a guard and captain of the Ruffin High School girls basketball team. Ruth was strong in her faith and a faithful member of Gate City Baptist Church. She served her church as choir director and singing in a gospel group "The Messengers." Her church family will miss her. Ruth is survived by her husband of 10 years, Elbert Page; son, Barry Frye and wife Kathy of Greensboro; daughters, Kaye Hatcher and husband Terry of Greensboro, Tammy Rierson and husband Tom of Summerfield; six grandchildren, Courtney Evans (Joe), Dustin Frye, Chelsea Frye, Brittany Hatcher, Katelyn Hatcher, Caleb Rierson; three great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Evans, Finley Frye and Peyton Hatcher. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18th at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19th at Gate City Baptist Church at 5250 Hilltop Road in Jamestown, Reverend Michael Owens officiating and committal service at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro at 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point
