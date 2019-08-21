Judith E. Page, age 69, of Jamestown, North Carolina, passed away at Batavia Nursing Care Center on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 23, 1950, the daughter of Patrick and Virginia (McCart) Turner. In 1970 she married Frederick Page Jr. and he preceded her in death in 2005. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Page of Hamilton; three sisters, Deb (Joe) Annese, Trish Turner, and Ginny Turner; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to until time of service at 12 p.m. at the Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.