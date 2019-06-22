JAMESTOWN Sidney Carl Padgett Sr., 89, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully at High Point Regional Hospital on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Sid was born in South Pittsburg, TN on September 26, 1929, to the late Carl Anderson Padgett and Gladys Ketner Padgett. Sid was a loving man devoted to his wife of 60 years and his family. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor of arts degree in geography in 1952. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He was a faithful member of his church, Jamestown United Methodist Church, for over 50 years and served as a trustee and usher. Sid served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Mandarin Chinese translator after attending the Army Language School at the Presidio of Monterey, CA. After serving in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, he returned to the University of Tennessee Graduate School, where he met his wife, "Ebie." Sid retired from a career in food service sales. He served his community by coaching Little League, was involved with Indian Guides, Indian Princesses and Boy Scouts, and was a member of the Lions Club. He will be dearly missed by all. Those who will cherish Sid's memory are his wife, Elizabeth Smith Padgett (Ebie); sons, Sidney Carl Padgett Jr. and wife, Brenda; William Thomas Padgett and wife, Diane; daughters, Elizabeth Padgett Reep and husband, Bryan; Julia Padgett Jones and husband, Martin; grandchildren, Kelley Padgett Branan and husband, Lee, Sara Jayne Padgett, Avery Reep Kanupp and husband, Mack, Emily Suzannah Reep, Allison Lenior Reep, Reagan Elizabeth Padgett, Annie Kathryn Padgett, Martin Whitfield Jones, William Cooper Jones; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Elizabeth Branan, Grayson Andrew Branan, Michael Walter Kanupp. A celebration of Sid's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main Street Jamestown, NC with Reverend Jim Watford officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
