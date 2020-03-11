SILER CITY Anna Mae Davis Pace, 97, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The funeral will be Friday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at First Wesleyan Church, 608 N. Third Ave. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

