OZMENT, RUTH S. RUTH S. OZMENT, 93, OF GREENSBORO, passed away peacefully at her home on May 8, 2020. Mrs. Ozment will be available for viewing Monday, May 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. There will be a private burial at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the near future when family and friends can safely gather. She was born In Summerfield, NC, and graduated from Summerfield High School where she excelled academically and on the basketball court. She and her husband of nearly 50 years, Sidney Ozment, raised a family of five stressing the importance of honesty and hard work. Ruth retired from Sears and stayed in touch with many of her beloved coworkers - her Sears family. She had a quick wit and never left you doubting how she felt about something. She was a true friend. She had a great smile and a twinkle in her eye. She was beautiful. She was an independent, strong, and determined woman - a warrior to the very end! She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Southard; her siblings, Maureen Gordon, Cora Lentz, Ethel Gossett and Cleve Southard; her husband, Sidney Ozment; her son, Stephen Ozment; and her grandson, Robert "Bobby" Scales. She is survived by her daughters, Pat Scales, Faye Foy, Sharon Ozment (Kaylene Peeples) and Jeanette Kirkman; her grandchildren, Jeff Jessup, Jennifer Scott (Phil), Mike Williamson (Sherri), and Zachary and Sydney Ozment; her greatgrandchildren, Angela Bass, Gabrielle Penn, Jessica Jessup, Haleigh Scott, Kristopher Carroll, Kirstyn Scales and Madison and Bradley Williamson. She also leaves behind several great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cherished friends and special neighbors. She loved to sew, bake, can vegetables, fish, watch her beloved Tar Heels, cheer on her favorite Nascar drivers, play Family Feud with Steve Harvey and solve crimes in New York with her Blue Bloods. She loved going to yard sales, shopping (especially for others rather than herself) and helping others, even if she had to draft "volunteers" because the help was beyond her physical capabilities. But most of all she loved her family. Ruth's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Richard Aronson, Dr. Spencer Tilley and Dr. Mark Ottelin as well as their respective nurses and staff members for medical care provided over the years. We would also like to thank Newton Cowan (chaplain), Melanie Fuqua (social worker), Julie Lopez (nurse), and Regina (aide) of Hospice for the kindness, compassion, love and support provided to our precious Momma in the last leg qf her journey on this earth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making donations to AuthoraCare Collective (previously Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro). Donations can be made by phone at 336-621-2500, online at AuthoraCare Collective or mailed to 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. You cannot truly appreciate the value of these folks until they assist you with the transition of a loved one. They are truly remarkable.
