JULY 9, 1956 - AUGUST 3, 2019 Mrs. Laura M. Ozment, 63, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Pastor Craig Peak officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mrs. Ozment was preceded in death by her parents, Lacy and Maggie Manley; grandson, James Tyler Michaux; and sisters, Ginger Randall, Sylvia Ann Tucker, and Tammy Wagner. Laura was an unforgettable and amazing wife, mom, and mawmaw. She was unbelievably caring, selfless, and generous, often helping those she didn't even know. She loved the beach and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of thirteen years, Steve Ozment; son, Michael E. Michaux, Jr. (Charlene); daughter, Tonia L. Cromer; son, James F. Michaux; grandchildren, Brittany, Michael, Alex, Jody, James, Damien, Kyle, Brianna, and Landon; brothers, Lacy, George, Ernest, John, and Jimmy Manley; sister, Debbie; and a host of family members and friends whom she loved. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at George Brothers Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
