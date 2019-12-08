DECEMBER 16, 1923 - DECEMBER 2, 2091 Halina Ozarow, 95, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. A private graveside service will be held by the family on Sunday, December 8th in Charlotte. There will be a memorial service on Monday, December 9th at Abbotswood , 3504 Flint Street in Greensboro from 5 to 6 pm. Memorials in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Advantage Funeral and Cremation 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
