DECEMBER 25, 1933 - NOVEMBER 16, 2019 85. Jean was a professional woman who worked hard all of her life to support her family. She was a real estate broker in Canada, Florida and North Carolina. Jean loved tennis and gardening but most of all she loved her family. She is survived by daughter Sharon (Paul), grandchildren Nicholas, Colten, Gabriel & Johnathan, brothers Mike (Lynda) & Tony, stepchildren Lynnae, Caryn & Diane, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Triad Funeral Service from 11:00 -12:00 on Thurs Dec 5. In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to Greensboro Beautiful. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro NC 27407
