OXENDINE, JERVIS JAY MARCH 6, 1936 - APRIL 10, 2020 Mr. Jervis "Jay" Oxendine, 84, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Mr. Oxendine's body will lie in state on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at George Brothers Funeral Service. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Oxendine; and his former wife, Carol L. Oxendine. "Jay" was owner and operator of Oxendine and Son Roofing Company for fifty years. He loved to fish and take care of his farm animals; and in the past was involved in several businesses over the years as well as the Level Cross Civitan, Woodsmen of the World, and Men for Missions International. Mr. Oxendine is survived by his daughter, Debbie Parr (Steve); son, Ronnie Oxendine (Julie); daughter, Serah Oxendine; grandchildren, Justin, Kirsti, Grayson, and Miracle; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jackie and Cherry; sisters, Wilma, Ola, Frances, and Sally; as well as several other family members and friends whom he loved. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make memorial contributions to Friendly Baptist Church 8102 NC 22 Climax, NC 27233.
