May 7, 1955 - June 17, 2020 William ("Billy") Rives Owens, 65, died unexpectedly June 17, 2020 at his Greensboro home. Billy was born May 7, 1955 to Rose Owens. He attended Page High School and had recently retired after a 45+ year career with Ensco Supply. Billy, a true hippy at heart, was a dear friend and stayed connected to many of his childhood friends. He loved a good party, good food, traveling and all things Beatles and Marilyn Monroe. He is survived by his sister, Wheaton Owens Casey; lifelong friend Alice Calhoun; nephew Michael Casey; niece Mikel (Casey) Bass; and too many special friends to name. The family will celebrate Billy's life with a private family memorial this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Billy's grandniece Mallory Casey to Hands for Hearts.
