JUNE 5, 1935 - SEPTEMBER 26, 2019 Dr. N. Jerry Owens, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday September 30th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Eden with Rev. Peter Smith and Rev. Tony Davis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Jerry was born to the late Nap and Rosalie Owens in Wilmington, NC. He retired from RCC after 13 years as President. He served our community in numerous roles including; Chair of Rockingham County Board of Commissioners; Chair of Reidsville Rotary Board; Chair of Hospice Board; Vice-Chair of RCC Center for Active Retirement; Board Member of Chinqua-Penn Foundation; President of NC Association of Community College Presidents; Charter member of Rockingham County Economic Development Committee and Committee of 100; Member of Annie Penn Hospital Board; Member of the local First Citizens Bank Board and the Board of Cherokee Scout Council with Silver Beaver Award. He also enjoyed volunteering at Camp Carefree and delighted in sharing his love of the farm and animals with his grandchildren. He always treated others with respect and dignity, one of his hallmarks of success. Most of all he loved his wife and family and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Owens; son, Alan Owens (Sheila); daughter, Melissa Davis (Tony); sister, Rose; brothers, Robert and Gene; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375; First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 582 Southwood Dr. Eden, NC 27288 or the N. Jerry Owens Scholarship with RCC Foundation, Inc. PO Box 38 Wentworth, NC 27375.
