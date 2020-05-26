September 19, 1947 - May 23, 2020 James (Slim Jim) Vernon Owen, Jr., 72, stepped into Heaven Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 19, 1947, in Guilford County to the late James Vernon and Marie Permar Owen. He was a retired electrician and a champion drag racer and often raced to benefit the Victory Junction Gang and various children's charities. Surviving are a sister, Dianne Kluge (Jeffrey) of Jamestown; brother, Robert Lee Owen (Dennie) of Greensboro; daughter, Mandy Angelmeyer (Matt) of Raleigh; son, Shane Hathcock of Greensboro; loving grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all who lovingly cared for him, allowing him to remain in his home. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
