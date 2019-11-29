Bruce Howland Overman, Jr. passed away on November 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Greensboro. Bruce (Buddy) was born in Elizabeth City to Bruce and Mary Overman. After graduating from North Carolina State University, he was a dedicated civil engineer and plant manager, and he retired as a project manager for the City of Greensboro. Bruce loved his family, loved music, was an inspirational parent and was an unabashed advocate for his political convictions. Bruce is survived by his children, Julie Lescelles Overman and Bruce Howland Overman, III and partner Carrie Ann Lilly. Bruce is also survived by his siblings: Jane Overman Lee and husband Ben, Mary Clyde (Gay) Overman Hodkinson and husband Ronn, Lynne Overman Finison and husband Jim and Robert Wood (Bob) Overman and wife Rhonda as well as many neices and nephews. Memorials may be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or Grace United Methodist Church, 438 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401 and will be received with gratitude.
