SNOW CAMP Gregory Marshall Overman, 69, died Friday, June 7, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at Blandwood Mansion Carriage House, 447 W. Washington St. in Greensboro. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services is assisting the family.
