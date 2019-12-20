Robin Lea Quate Overby, 53, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A Guilford County native, Robin was born on November 10, 1966, the daughter of Edgar Bowman 'Jimmy' Quate and Peggy Hardy Quate. She was a true animal lover. From horses to dogs, she loved them all, especially those in need of being rescued. Her warm and loving heart extended to family as well. Her treasure on earth was times spent with family and helping others. Surviving are her husband, Carl L. Overby, Jr. of the home; father, Jimmy Quate of Greensboro; sister, Lisa Quate Pyron and her husband, John, of Stoneville; brother, Edgar Lee Quate and his wife, Kimberly, of Stokesdale; nephews, Robert Vaughn, Jack Vaughn, Brandon Vaughn, and Stevan Garner; and nieces, Dawn Quate, Christina Quate and Bam-Bam Quate. The family will receive friends Saturday evening, December 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale, and other times at the home. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
