JANUARY 3, 1940 - DECEMBER 1, 2019 Mr. Andrew Otte, Jr., 79, of Brown Summit, passed away December 1, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at New Bessemer Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery. Andrew was born January 3, 1940, in Sheboygan, WI, to the late Andrew and Anna Hartman Otte. He was a member of New Bessemer Baptist Church and was retired from the United States Air Force after 21 1/2 years of service. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Myrtle Olsen, Marjorie Conley, and Janet TeWinkle. Andrew is survived by his wife, Angelika Otte; daughters, Pamela Otte Ingram (Paul) and Renee Otte; grandchildren, Joshua Andrew Ingram and Meghan Elizabeth Ingram Quick (Kevin); sister, Margaret Elmergreen (Kenneth); and brother, Peter John Otte. Memorial contributions may be made to New Bessemer Baptist Church or to Samaritan's Purse. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
