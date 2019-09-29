SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 GREENSBORO - Wendell Harrell Ott, passed away at Wesley Long Hospital on Tuesday September 24, 2019. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday October 05, 2019 at the Ott Family Cemetery in Mississippi. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday November 23, 2019 at New Garden Friends Meeting 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. A full obituary will be posted at a later date. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro NC.
