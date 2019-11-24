JANUARY 28, 1934 - NOVEMBER 18, 2019 Celeste Thomas Ostwalt, 85, went home to be with Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born on January 28, 1934 in Lowell, NC to the late John David Thomas and Lima Simmons Thomas and is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tony F Ostwalt; son, David F Ostwalt; and daughter, Pamela Ostwalt Craver of Jamestown, NC. Celeste was a member of McLeansville Baptist Church. She retired from Southern Bell after 42 years of service and was a proud member of the Pioneers of America. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Leonard, Phillip and Virgil Thomas. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at McLeansville Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Barnett officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeansville Baptist Church, 5205 Frieden Church Rd, McLeansville, NC 27301. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
