JUNE 12, 1948 - FEBRUARY 22, 2020 Jeanette Mull Osborne, 71, of Mooresville, North Carolina passed away, February 22, 2020. She was born in Asheville, North Carolina, June 12, 1948, to Harry and Eva Mull. She graduated from T.C. Roberson High School and Western Carolina University with a B.S. in Mathematics. At WCU, she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and met her husband, Phil. They were married in 1970 and celebrated 49 years of marriage. They have one daughter, Amy, who they raised in Summerfield, North Carolina before moving to Lake Norman in 1995. Jeanette retired from Xerox Corporation after 30 years as a controller/financial analyst and then went back to work for Wachovia Corporation as a financial analyst for 7 years when she retired in 2012. She was very active in community service including the Iredell County Board of Elections, Friends of the Animals, and the Board of Shavender's Bluff Community Association. Jeanette never met a stranger and made many friends over the years through Sigma Kappa, Xerox, Wachovia, her surrounding neighbors and the Shavender's Bluff neighborhood community. She loved traveling around the world and relaxing days on the lake with her family and friends. Jeanette loved sports, especially watching the Carolina Panthers, UNC Basketball, NASCAR auto racing and the New York Yankees. Three of her favorite people were Billy Graham, Richard Petty and Roy Williams. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7th at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, 494 East Plaza Drive in Mooresville, NC. A Celebration of Life will following at 2:00 PM at the adjacent Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Norman Humane, Hospice and Palliative Care Lake Norman and St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Osborne family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
