MAY 26, 1941 - NOVEMBER 7, 2019 Carol A. Osborne passed away at her home on November 7, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Graveside services will be private. Carol was born to Ulyess and Etta Chriscoe on May 26, 1941. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Yow, husband, Cecil Osborne, and sister, Mae Koromhs. She is survived by her sister, Alice Gray; children, Debbie Yow Nayman and husband John, Teresa Yow Bean and husband Kenneth, Billy Yow and wife Keri, Crystal Yow Foster and husband David, John Chriscoe; stepchildren, Robert Osborne Jr. and wife Mindy, David Osborne; grandchildren, Brandy Yow Johnson and husband Matt, Colon Yow and fiancée Ashley, Kevin Foster and wife Eden and Cameron Foster; great-grandchildren, Adison Johnson, Jack and Elliot Foster. Carol was a loved and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend and we will all miss her dearly. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
