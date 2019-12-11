JUNE 19, 1920 - DECEMBER 7, 2019 Lucile Proctor Osborn, 99, died on December 7, 2019 at Tucker House in Kannapolis, NC. She was born June 19, 1920 in Denver, NC to Spencer Page and Lossie Irene Vinson Proctor. The family moved to Wilson's Mills, NC when she was 2 years old, and that is where she and her brothers and sister spent many happy years in the family home of "Precious Memories." She began her education in 1925 and graduated from high school in Wilson's Mills. She graduated from Peace College in Raleigh, NC and then graduated from Flora McDonald College in Red Springs, NC. She attended classes at Wake Forest College, Atlantic Christian College, High Point College and Guilford Technical Institute (in later years). After becoming a 2nd grade teacher at the beginning of World War II, she taught in Micro, NC, Dunn, NC, Asheboro, NC, Greensboro, NC and Jamestown, NC. In 1956, she married Neece N. Osborn, and in 1960 retired from teaching. She was a member of the Jamestown United Methodist Church and a member of the Good Fellowship Class for over 50 years. Lucile loved helping with the children every year in Vacation Bible School. Lucile and many other women in the church made crismons that still adorn the Christmas tree in the sanctuary every season and helped make the all-white ceramic nativity displayed every Christmas in the church vestibule. Lucile enjoyed sewing, ceramics, painting, reading, just a bit of gardening, birdwatching, researching family history and family gatherings. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Neece N. Osborn; brothers, William V. Proctor and James P. Proctor; sister, Julia Proctor McInnis; brothers-in-law, Dr. William L. Saunders and Frank G. McInnis; sisters-in-law, Millicent Saunders and Betty Proctor. Surviving Lucile is daughter, Julia and husband David King; grandchildren, Julia Alexander King and Richard Andrew King of Concord, NC; sister-in-law Dorothy Proctor; nieces Ann Proctor, Ennis and Katherine Proctor Ellis of Wilson's Mills, NC; Jan L. Proctor of Gastonia, NC; nephews, William Saunders, Jr. of Washington, DC, Dr. John Saunders, David Saunders and Robert Saunders of Greensboro, NC and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Thursday, 3 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Wofford officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 East Main St., Jamestown, NC 27282 or the Children's Home Society, 604 Meadow St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Osborn family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.