AUGUST 30, 1951 - APRIL 29, 2020 Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Randy attended Temple University. Following his father's footsteps, he became a sales representative for numerous furniture and accessory manufacturers. Gifted in the art of conversation, Randy never met a stranger. His company, Tradewinds, created Chesapeake Bay art inspired t-shirts which were sold all along the east coast. His many interests included political activism, animal rights, gardening, birdwatching, and the arts. Randy's later years were devoted to establishing a network to lower the homeless pet population. His non-profit, Project Pets - Spay, Neuter, Love, has been educating and promoting spay and neuter services since 2010. Randy was also a proponent of animal shelter reform known as Shelter Revolution, turning shelters into no-kill adoption centers. Randy's activism efforts ended the use of gas chambers in North Carolina's animal shelters. He created Comfort for Critters which supplies blankets and towels to shelters and rescue groups. For many, their first taste of Shelton Vineyard wine was served from a perfectly appointed table by Randy. He enjoyed conducting tastings and offering a "sip of the grape." Randy is survived by his mother Eileen, daughters Heather (Joe) and Jennifer, sister Arlynn (Craig), and brothers Nyle (Maxine), Gregg (Sherry), and Hill (Marci). He is also survived by special friend Roxanne, and fur babies Jazz and Ellie. Randy was precededin death by his father, Walter Orloff. A remembrance event will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Project Pets - Spay, Neuter, Love on Facebook, or his website Shelter Revolution, Project Pets. Randy's work will be continued in his honor.
