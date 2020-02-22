Mary Ellen Bullins Ore, 88, went to her heavenly home on February 20, 2020 at the home of Randy and Sandy Landress, surrounded by her family. Mary was a charter member at Briggs Memorial Baptist Church where she was a beloved member of the choir. She was loved by many for her kind heart and strong faith. Her "Hotline to Heaven," as many called it, was requested by family and friends due to her strong belief in prayer. Mary "Nannie" is survived by her daughters, Brenda Richardson, Cheryl Justice (Mike), Sandy Landress (Randy), two sons-in-law, Bobby Ferguson and Frank Richardson, Jr.; grandchildren, Jeff Ferguson, Todd Richardson (Ali), Kim Hall (Jimmy), Sheena Justice, Kasey Fields (Mike); seven great-grandchildren, one brother, Davis Bullins, sisters, Sue Chrismon, Nancy Stafford (Bill). She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William Otis Ore, her oldest daughter, Mary Louise Ferguson, and a sister, Virginia Coble. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Briggs Memorial Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m., also at Briggs Memorial Baptist Church. Interment will be Monday, February 24, 12 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Hospice of Greensboro, especially Nancy McAlister. There are no words to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Randy and Sandy Landress for taking care of our precious Mama/Nannie. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Ore family.
Service information
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Briggs Memorial Baptist Church
1344 Rankin Mill Rd.
McLeansville, NC 27301
Feb 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM
Briggs Memorial Baptist Church
1344 Rankin Mill Rd.
McLeansville, NC 27301
Feb 24
Burial
Monday, February 24, 2020
12:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27405
