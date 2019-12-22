JANUARY 11, 1937 - DECEMBER 17, 2019 Elbert Ore, 82, the eldest and most cherished child of the late Clyde and Primmie M. Ore of Staley, N.C. died December 17, 2019 at Caregivers of Liberty. He was a precious brother to his eight siblings and special in every possible way to all of his nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Sunday, December 22nd at 2:00 p.m. in the Loflin Funeral Home Chapel in Liberty, N.C. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Buzzy lived with his parents and helped them farm most of his life. Then, at the age of 63, he retired and moved from the farm to the town of Liberty. He made his home at Caregivers of Liberty because his mom and dad both moved to a nursing facility. If Buzzy had been born in today's time, he would have been able to attend public school for twelve years and would have received special education classes. However, in 1943, when he began school, the federal law would not allow a child of Buzzy's caliber to attend school past the third grade. However, in later years, the law was changed and every child was entitled to a public school education. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and many friends, especially his roommates (Lonnie, Lee, Ralph, and all of his caregivers) at the group home. He loved them all. Buzzy is survived by brothers: C. Richard Ore, Leonard R. Ore, W. Jimmy Ore, and Kenneth G. "Tim" Ore; sisters: Louise O. Pickard, Barbara O. Gaines, Edna O. Hales, Betty O. Caviness; and also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family thanks all of those that have helped make our "loved one's" life a joy here on Earth. We praise God for sending His Son, Jesus in order that Buzzy can have joy unspeakable, eternally in heaven. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 533 S. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, N.C. 27203 in Buzzy's memory. Merry Christmas Daddy and Mama! The Lord has brought your precious son home. To God be the glory, great things He hath done. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Ore family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
Ore, Elbert Junior "Buzzy"
