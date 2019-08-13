BROWNS SUMMIT Adebayo Olofintuyi, 71, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St., Greensboro at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

