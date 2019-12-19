MARCH 28, 1933 - DECEMBER 17, 2019 Mr. John William "Bill" Oliver completed the earthly portion of his walk with the Lord on December 17, 2019. Bill was born in Guilford County, NC, on March 28, 1933, to James Henry and Etta Blanche Clapp Oliver. He was the seventh of eight children and worked on the Oliver family farm while growing up. Bill graduated from Sumner High School in 1951 and married Doris Jean White that same year; the two marked their 68th wedding anniversary this past March. Bill served in the National Guard as a young man and was a career employee with Odell Hardware of Greensboro and its successor companies, working as a stock clerk in his early years and moving into a position as a salesman/jobber. During his years as a salesman, Bill developed many warm friendships with his customers at various hardware stores located throughout the middle of the state. Bill was a lifelong member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church and served in various capacities over the years. He was also a faithful member of the Rehobeth choir. Bill loved people and loved visiting; his favorite outings were to family gatherings, family reunions and high school reunions. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Jean, son John William "Bill" Oliver, Jr., and wife Debra of Sparta, NC; daughters Doris Diane Oliver and Sally Oliver Miller of Concord, NC; son Tony Jackson Oliver and wife Karen of Bahama, NC; grandchildren Erin Oliver, Jeanie Miller, John-Curtis "J.C." Miller, Brandon Oliver and wife Rachel, Katie Oliver and Amber Oliver; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Jaxson; sisters Ada Burge and Joan Fields; and a host of special nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family members. Bill was predeceased by infant daughter Lois Jean, parents James ("Jim") and Etta Oliver, brother James "Jay" Oliver, Jr., and wife Gwen; sister Iris Fields and husband Fred; sister Bessie Spivey and husband Glenn; sister Helen Harrison Venable and husband Neil Harrison; sister Betty Jobe and husband Charles; and brothers-in-law Bill Venable, Les Burge, and Johnny Fields. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20th, at George Brothers Funeral Service, 803 Greenhaven Drive in Greensboro. A celebration of life will be held at Rehobeth United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 21st, at 11 a.m. with burial following in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, Family Life Center Building Fund, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. "We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and present with the Lord." (New King James Version, 2 Corinthians 5:8). George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
