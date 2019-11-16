MAY 6, 1948 - NOVEMBER 14, 2019 Jerry Lee Oliver, 71, went to be with his heavenly father on November 14, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Jerry was a member and deacon at Hillcrest Baptist Church and retired from Tyco. He was a veteran of the US Army and loved his country. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, at Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church cemetery in Madison. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty "Boop" Oliver, his parents Herbert and Gracie Oliver, his brother Jackie Oliver and his niece Jennifer Miller. Surviving are his son Patrick Oliver (Amy); stepson Jerry "Shorty" Peters, Jr. (Alyssa); stepdaughters Misty Taylor (Bryan) and Sandy Joyce; brothers Jim Oliver (Donna) and Joe Oliver (Lucy); sister Joan Miller (Charles), grandkids Austin Oliver, Kayla Peters, Cory Peters, Logan Peters, Abby Peters, Olivia Lusk, Devon Chenoweth, and Kyle Chenoweth; as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3918 Baylor Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Oliver family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale 8320 US Hwy 158
