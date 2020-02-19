JUNE 12, 1934 - FEBRUARY 17, 2020 Mrs. Doris Jean White Oliver went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. Jean was born in Guilford County, NC, on June 12, 1934, to William Jackson and Sallie Maude Speer White. She was the fifth of eight children and worked with her family in their farming and dairy activities while growing up. Jean married John William "Bill" Oliver in 1951; they marked their 68th wedding anniversary in March 2019. Jean was a homemaker and she loved vacationing at the North Carolina coast with her family in her younger years. She also loved the cross-country road trips that she and Bill made to visit various family members. Jean was a lifelong member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church and served in various capacities as a young woman. She loved people and visiting, and her favorite outings were to high school reunions and to family gatherings which often included singing around the piano with her musically-talented family. Unfortunately, over the past ten years, her health had deteriorated and left her homebound. Left to cherish her memory are her son John William "Bill" Oliver, Jr., and wife Debra of Sparta, NC; daughters Doris Diane Oliver and Sally Oliver Miller of Concord, NC; son Tony Jackson Oliver and wife Karen of Bahama, NC; grandchildren Erin Oliver, Jeanie Miller, John-Curtis "J.C." Miller, Brandon Oliver and wife Rachel, Katie Oliver and Amber Oliver; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Jaxon; brothers Jackson "Jackie" White and Loyd "Bud" White; sister Arlis Farlow; sister Nora Harden and husband Wayne; sister Mary Ruth Smith and husband Jerry; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Jean was predeceased by her husband Bill; infant daughter Lois Jean; parents Jack and Sallie White; sister Lois White; brother Arel White; brother-in-law Raymond Farlow; and sister-in-law Kathleen White. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at George Brothers Funeral Service, 803 Greenhaven Drive in Greensboro. A celebration of life will be held at Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, on Friday, February 21, at 11 a.m. with burial following in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery Endowment Fund. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive Greensboro, NC 27406
