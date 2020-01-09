GREENSBORO Maggie Oglesby, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. A service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 10 at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home Chapel, 909 E. Market St. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
Oglesby, Maggie
