GREENSBORO Maggie Oglesby, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. A service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 10 at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home Chapel, 909 E. Market St. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Oglesby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries