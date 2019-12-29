EDEN Daniel "Danny" Dwayne Odell, 55, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday December 31, 2pm at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, NC. Visitation will be the night before at the funeral home from 6 pm until 8 pm.

