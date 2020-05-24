AUGUST 28, 1928 - MAY 21, 2020 GREENSBORO - Thomas is preceded in death by his Parents, Thomas M O'Brien and Mary Newman O'Brien, and his Brother, William F. O'Brien (Moe), Sister Thelma O'Brien Keaton. Surviving are Brother John M. O'Brien, Half Sister Ruth of California. Three Children Thomas W. O'Brien of Greensboro NC, Brenda O. Barbee (Drew) of Liberty NC , Donna C. Key (Donald) of Trinity NC. Three Grandchildren; Thomas Taylor (Kendra), Brian Key(Brittany) and Sean Crouse. One Great Granddaughter Allie G. Key. Thomas worked 28 Years at Cone Mills Revolution as a Fixer, and Retired from Macpherson Meistergram in Greensboro NC. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is assisting the family during this time.

