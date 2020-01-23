REIDSVILLE Robert Lee Obey, died Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, January 24 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
Obey, Robert Lee
