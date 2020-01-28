Reidsville Lemma Mae Miller Obey, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, February 1 from Bold Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 3241 Guerrant Springs Road, Ruffin. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

