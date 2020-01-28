JULY 11, 1936 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Greensboro John Paul Oberholtzer passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 19, 2019 at his home at Abbotswood, in Greensboro, NC. John was known for his love of people and making personal connections throughout his life. He was always amongst friends. He was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1936 and grew up in Orland, PA with his parents, Paul N. Oberholtzer and Grace (Hamilton) Oberholtzer. He attended Abington High School, where he was a standout student and multi-sport athlete. While there, he met the love of his life who later became his cherished wife, Sally (Kay) Oberholtzer. John and Sally were married in 1958 and remained happily married until Sally departed in 2018. Their deep love was demonstrated throughout their life together. John attended Drexel University, studying mechanical engineering, and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity before enlisting in the US Army, where he served as a Nike missile technician. John had a long and successful professional career, holding senior leadership positions across a broad spectrum of manufacturing-based entities, primarily focused in the signage, industrial photography and museum industries. His professional ambitions culminated in the creation of his own company, Southern Graphic Sales, which was founded with Sally in 1980 and was successful and active until he decided to retire in 2014. John was an excellent father and husband. Family was John's greatest joy. He is survived by his three sons and their families: Pete and his wife Linnie and son John Paul of Ravenel SC; Chris and his children Grace, Benton and Will of Franklin, TN; Greg and his wife Rhea and his children Meg and Matt of Atlanta, GA. John is also survived by his sister, Sandy Wunder, her husband Mel of Lewisburg PA, and their children Daniel, George and Carl. An avid learner, John enjoyed intellectual challenges as well as contributing to group activities. He was very active in the Greensboro Power Squadron, where he served as commander in 2009. While at Abbotswood, he was treasurer of the Steering Committee and quite proud of their achievements. Simply, John was a wonderful husband, father, mentor and friend with an infectious personality and a love of life that was easy to be seen by all who met him. He was grateful for all his friends, who are too numerous to list here. Knowing John, he would send out warm and heartfelt thanks for being in his life. As his family, we can say that John lived a full life of inquisitiveness, wisdom, humor and love. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of his life will be held at Abbotswood at Irving Park, 3405 Flint Street, Greensboro at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the Oberholtzer family.
Oberholtzer, John Paul
