Patricia Reeves Oates, age 79, of Old Oak Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC, passed away Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at her residence. Pat was born August 20th, 1940 in Clinton, NC to the late Willis H. and Agnes Robinson Reeves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood Oates, Sr. Survivors include two sons: Linwood "Lin" Oates, Jr. and wife DeAnna of Browns Summit, Ronald "Ron" Oates and wife Lori of Colfax; three grandchildren: Adam, Evan and Reagan Oates; two sisters: Barbara Balkcum and husband Harold of Greensboro, Betty Taylor and husband Elwood of Clinton; three brothers: W.H. Reeves and wife Helen of Cary, Jim Reeves and wife Beth of Abington, PA, Donald Reeves and wife Susan of Holly Springs; nieces and nephews also survive. A graveside service to honor the life of Pat be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park with the Reverend Steve Goode officiating. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private gathering at Northside Baptist Church prior to the service on Wednesday. Flowers are appreciated and deliveries can be made on Wednesday morning beginning at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Thomas Family Funeral Service, Inc. in Sparta is honored to be serving the Oates family. If you wish, online tributes may be extended to the family at www.thomasfamilyfs.com.
