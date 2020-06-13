Danny Bruce Oakley, 68, of Ruffin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Rockingham Co. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Greenview Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Massey officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear masks. A native of Rockingham Co., he was a son of the late Johnny Laflay and Frances Cobb Oakley and had lived Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Bruce was retired from UNIFI, had attended Growing Oaks Church, and was an avid sports fan. He had a deep love for his family, especially his grandchildren and was preceded in death by his parents, and by a brother, Johnny L. Oakley III. Surviving is his daughter, Laura Lewis and husband Jared of Evans, GA; grandchildren, Olivia Lewis, William Lewis, Alexander Lewis, and Theodore Lewis; and by his special cousin, Denise Toms and her husband Dan and their son, Will, of Ruffin. The family will see friends from 1 p.m. till 1:50 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Citty Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
