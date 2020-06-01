REIDSVILLE Charlie Edward "Eddie" Oakes, Jr., 71, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. A graveside service with Military Rites will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Thompsonville Baptist Church Cemetery. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Oakes Family.
