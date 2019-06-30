MAYODAN Jack Anderson O'Neal, age 87, went home to be with his Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, June 29, 2019 at Annie Penn Memorial Hospital. A 3:00 p.m. funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ray Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Atkins officiating. A private family entombment will follow. A native of Rockingham County, Jack was born on July 14, 1931, to the late Ernest and Ruth Steele O'Neal. He lived in Mayodan for his whole life except for the 15 years when he and Roxie lived in Oak Island following their retirement. Jack was a member of First Baptist Church of Mayodan where he played the spoons and guitar in the church band and loved attending Sunday School. While living in Oak Island, he also played in the church band. Jack retired from Cone Mills. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Roxie Portis O'Neal; son, Jack A. O'Neal, Jr.; brothers, Mark, Ray and Claude O'Neal. He is survived by his son, Portis Ryan O'Neal and wife, Rose, of North Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Vic O'Neal and wife, Teresa and Zachary O'Neal; great-grandchildren, Seth and Anderson O'Neal; one sister, MaryRuth Matherly; one brother, Bobby O'Neal. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home and other times at his home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mayodan, 101 S. 1st Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the O'Neal family. Online condolences may be offered at www.rayfuneralhome.com.
