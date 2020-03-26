AUGUST 29, 1930 - MARCH 23, 2020 Orville Ray O'Neal died March 23, 2020 at his home in Raleigh. He was born August 29, 1930 in Morton, Texas to Herbert Currie O'Neal and Willie Mae Cullins O'Neal. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1952 with a degree in electrical engineering and began a career with The Bell System. He retired after 40 years, having lived in North Carolina, Michigan and New Jersey. He always thought of himself a Texan first, no mater where he lived. Ray was married in 1956 to Geraldine Camilla Setzer in Winston-Salem. They enjoyed traveling on many trips to Europe, Russia, China, Japan, Egypt and all 50 states. Ray was active in the Lutheran Church wherever they lived. Always ready to play bridge or poker, he also enjoyed gardening, photography and loved the movie, Titanic. He is survived by his daughters Lisa Sears (Rick) and Amy Barish (Eric), his 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Raleigh.

