AUGUST 29, 1930 - MARCH 23, 2020 Orville Ray O'Neal died March 23, 2020 at his home in Raleigh. He was born August 29, 1930 in Morton, Texas to Herbert Currie O'Neal and Willie Mae Cullins O'Neal. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1952 with a degree in electrical engineering and began a career with The Bell System. He retired after 40 years, having lived in North Carolina, Michigan and New Jersey. He always thought of himself a Texan first, no mater where he lived. Ray was married in 1956 to Geraldine Camilla Setzer in Winston-Salem. They enjoyed traveling on many trips to Europe, Russia, China, Japan, Egypt and all 50 states. Ray was active in the Lutheran Church wherever they lived. Always ready to play bridge or poker, he also enjoyed gardening, photography and loved the movie, Titanic. He is survived by his daughters Lisa Sears (Rick) and Amy Barish (Eric), his 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Raleigh.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.