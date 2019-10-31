OCTOBER 27, 1922 - OCTOBER 26, 2019 Norma Berman Nudelman, 96, passed away on October 26, 2019 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. She was born on October 27, 1922 in Newark, NJ, the daughter of Edward Isaac and Mary Shapiro Berman. Norma spent her formative years in Newark and Passaic. She graduated from Antioch College and then when her children were grown, she continued her education and graduated from Drew University in Madison, NJ, earning her master's degree in English literature. Norma always put her family first, being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be deeply missed. Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Dr. Walter Nudelman, in 1991 and her son Karl H. Nudelman in 2008. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Dr. Robert Nudelman and wife Emily of Greensboro, NC; granddaughters, Sarah Nudelman of Jersey City, NJ and Leah Nudelman of Manhattan, NY and daughter, Judith Nudelman of Cambridge, MA. Mrs. Nudelman was buried next to her husband in the Oheb Sholom Cemetery in Hillside, NJ on Wednesday, October 30. A memorial service will be held on Sunday evening, 5:45 p.m. at Temple Emanuel at 713 N. Greene Street, Greensboro, NC with Rabbi Fred Guttman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Social Hall at the temple. Memorials in Norma's memory may be made to Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
