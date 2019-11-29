July 9, 1934 - November 26, 2019 Virginia Mozelle Nowell peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Penn Memorial Baptist Church in Reidsville with Pastor Tommy Puryear and Reverend Grady Nowell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service; from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Reidlawn Cemetery. Mozelle was born on July 9, 1934 to the late Claude and Mamie Lewis. More than anything, she loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church. She also loved her family and was proud to be a mother, grandmother "Gaggy," and great-grandmother. Mrs. Nowell touched the lives of every person she met and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Nowell; infant daughter, Jennifer Sue Nowell; sisters, Estelle Ware, Lilly Mae Ware, Polly Gentry; brothers, Claude Lewis, Barney Lewis, "Corky" Lewis, Ellis Lewis and Billy Lewis. Virginia Mozelle is survived by her daughters, Lou Ann Dixon (Danny), Kristi Alverson (Sammy); grandchildren, Ginny Truitt (Jimmy), Cody Truitt (Ashley), Kelsi Vernon; great-grandchildren, Gabriella Lebron, Keeri Davis, Josiah Dudley; her second family, Luis Argueta, Mercedes Hernandez, Luis Argueta Jr., Alfredo Argueta, and the Hernandez extended family; special niece, Jo Ann Carlson; special sister-in-law, Gloria Ann Lewis; special friend and caretaker, Becky Shreve. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 2029 Freeway Drive, Reidsville NC, 27320. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
