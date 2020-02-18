1930 - 2020 Mr. William Edward Norton, 89, of Greensboro died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In keeping with Ed's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Ed is preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Newkirk. He is survived by his daughters, Toni Madden, Jean Norton, and Linda Murray along with grandchildren, Quintin Newkirk, Breanna Crosby, and Valerie Murray. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

