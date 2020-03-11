MAY 12, 1947 - FEBRUARY 22, 2020 High Point Robert "Bob" Frank Noel, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Brookdale in High Point. Bob was born in Beckley, WV on May 12, 1947 to the late Mounce Frank Noel, Jr. and Thelma Gladys Howell Noel. Bob was a University of Michigan graduate. He retired from his position as HR Manager of Lowe's Home Improvement in 2013. His favorite job, however, was being a loving Pop-Pop to his grandchildren. Bob is survived by his children, Robert Douglas, Michael Shane and Ryan Leigh; grandchildren, Aiden, Maya, Cash and Max; brothers; Gary, David and Jeff. Bob wanted his life remembered as a celebration with family and friends, laughing and sharing stories. This celebration will be held from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sammy G's Tavern, 3800 Tinsley Drive in High Point. (Please enter by the side door.) Please RSVP to evernoel77@gmail.com if you are planning to be in attendance. Please share your condolences at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.