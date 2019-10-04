GREENSBORO - Phyllis Barker Noah, age 97, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully at Beacon Place Hospice on September 24, 2019. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched, especially by her family. An obituary can't begin to do credit to the impact Phyllis made on all of the lives she touched. She grew up in Greensboro and got her BA degree from Guilford College. After moving with her husband, Ormond L. Noah, to Mt. Airy, NC, she taught for over 4 decades in the schools. Her purpose in life was to make a positive difference in every student she taught. She was Teacher of the Year more than once. Phyllis loved music and theater, producing plays and musical events wherever she taught. She also directed the Mt. Airy Friends Meeting children's choir and was a driving force in establishing the Mt. Airy Arts Council. When Phyllis and Ormond retired, they moved to Holden Beach, NC, where Phyllis painted public murals, created an island beautification committee, and was active in both the SeaNotes choral group and the Holden Beach Chapel choir. She began a new career as an award-winning artist, with work beloved by area residents and tourists. When her health declined in 2014, she returned to Greensboro, where she made many new friends at Sunrise Senior Living Center/Brighton Gardens. Phyllis, a birthright Quaker, is predeceased by her husband, Ormond Noah; her mother and father, Orah and Eli Barker; and her sister and brother, Rosemary and Homer Barker. Surviving in her immediate family are her children, Merikay Noah of Asheville and Blake Noah of California; three grandchildren, Catherine Noah Reagan, Anna Noah, and Ethan Noah, and two great-grandchildren, Allison and Conner Reagan, all of California. She is also survived by her cousins, Dorothy Osbourne Scala of California and Sid Hulbert of Virginia; her niece, Martha Noah Robertson of Mt. Airy; and nephews, Richard and Douglas Barker of Charlotte and Greensboro. To honor her wishes, the family held a private burial at New Garden Meeting Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 (336) 621-2500, in thanks to Beacon Place for the loving care they gave Phyllis during her final days.
